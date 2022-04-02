Analysts Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will post $16.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.58 million and the lowest is $15.70 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $9.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $100.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.87 million to $112.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $142.05 million, with estimates ranging from $126.64 million to $164.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CURI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 496,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,845. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $149.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

