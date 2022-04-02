Analysts Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) to announce $5.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.30 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.53 billion to $25.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.25 billion to $26.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Macy’s by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Macy’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,923,000 after acquiring an additional 77,068 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Macy’s by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

M stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,333,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,577. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.