Analysts Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.06 Million

Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will report $62.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.54 million and the lowest is $60.85 million. Phreesia reported sales of $48.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $259.96 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $329.84 million, with estimates ranging from $319.45 million to $341.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Phreesia stock traded up $3.66 on Monday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Phreesia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

