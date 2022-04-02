Analysts Anticipate Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.67). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02).

PRLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 195,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 170,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 624,622 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 25.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 97,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 987.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 403,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $345.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.50.

About Prelude Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.