Analysts Anticipate Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.67). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.
Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02).
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 195,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 170,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 624,622 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 25.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 97,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 987.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 403,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $345.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.50.
About Prelude Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.