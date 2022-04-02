Analysts Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to report sales of $33.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. Vericel reported sales of $34.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $184.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.52 million to $185.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $227.64 million, with estimates ranging from $220.41 million to $233.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

VCEL stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.06 and a beta of 1.92. Vericel has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,073,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,975,000 after acquiring an additional 197,562 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 447,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 214,986 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

