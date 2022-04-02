Analysts Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 16,280,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $627.18 million, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 311,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

