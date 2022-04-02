Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Brokerages predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $30.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. AxoGen reported sales of $31.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $138.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.70 million to $139.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $171.75 million, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $172.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 266.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 38.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 97.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. AxoGen has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $341.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.23.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

