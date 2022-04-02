Analysts Expect Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) to report $125.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.93 million and the highest is $127.00 million. Bottomline Technologies reported sales of $116.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year sales of $521.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after buying an additional 383,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after buying an additional 231,108 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 422,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

