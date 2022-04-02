Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). GrowGeneration posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRWG. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $2,987,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $560.30 million, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 2.75. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

