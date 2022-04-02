Analysts Expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) to post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Lordstown Motors posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.78.

In other Lordstown Motors news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after buying an additional 2,076,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,349 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIDE stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,851,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,635. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

