Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) will post sales of $276.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.85 million to $280.32 million. NuVasive reported sales of $271.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 79.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 697,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,059. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.