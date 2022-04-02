Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Bank of America began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.22. 1,012,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,862. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.30%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.