Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Bank of America began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.22. 1,012,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,862. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.30%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.