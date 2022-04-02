Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.62. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

Shares of SAIC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.77. 462,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,259. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average is $86.48. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,520. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,132,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 128,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Science Applications International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.