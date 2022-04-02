Analysts Expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.86. TC Energy posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.11. 2,094,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 188.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in TC Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,667 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,111,000 after acquiring an additional 241,965 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

