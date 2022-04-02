Analysts Set Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Target Price at $10.40

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 606,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,928,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,425,000 after buying an additional 92,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,505,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,614,000 after buying an additional 90,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.90. 3,625,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.88. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.