Analysts Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) PT at C$71.50

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

BAM.A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.84, for a total transaction of C$2,161,565.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,291,385.30.

TSE BAM.A traded up C$0.82 on Friday, hitting C$71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 885,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,443. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of C$54.27 and a 52-week high of C$79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$69.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.87.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

