Analysts Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) PT at C$71.50

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.50.
BAM.A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
In other news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.84, for a total transaction of C$2,161,565.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,291,385.30.
About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
Featured Stories
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.