Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target at $78.67

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.94.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. Capri has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,615,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after acquiring an additional 955,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

