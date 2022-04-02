Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) PT at C$21.88

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.88.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.35 on Monday, hitting C$21.19. 5,919,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,566,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.89 and a 52 week high of C$21.55. The company has a market cap of C$42.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.48.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

