Analysts Set Expectations for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will earn ($4.24) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.16.

ELDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $11.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

