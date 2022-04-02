Analysts Set Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) PT at €99.03

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.89 ($108.67).

Several brokerages have issued reports on GXI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.20 ($79.34) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of ETR:GXI traded down €0.25 ($0.27) on Monday, hitting €66.05 ($72.58). The company had a trading volume of 74,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €77.24. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €53.45 ($58.74) and a 1 year high of €99.40 ($109.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.