Analysts Set Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT at $11.43

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Immunovant alerts:

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $40,683,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $7,672,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 789,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,824,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Immunovant stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.59. 495,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $650.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.90. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.