Analysts Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target at $101.17

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,504. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,765,000 after buying an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,825,000 after buying an additional 846,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $73,431,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,075,000 after buying an additional 748,189 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

