Analysts Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Target Price at $39.56

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE:CC traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,569. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

