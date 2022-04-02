Analyzing Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Transportadora de Gas del Sur and NGL Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transportadora de Gas del Sur $935.58 million 1.14 $219.78 million $1.30 5.44 NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.06 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.60

Transportadora de Gas del Sur has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transportadora de Gas del Sur, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Transportadora de Gas del Sur and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transportadora de Gas del Sur 27.43% 21.44% 11.88% NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and NGL Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transportadora de Gas del Sur 0 0 0 0 N/A NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

NGL Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given NGL Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NGL Energy Partners is more favorable than Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Summary

Transportadora de Gas del Sur beats NGL Energy Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2018, it served 6.2 million residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end-users. It also provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Liquids Production and Commercialization segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, liquid petroleum gas, natural gasoline, propane, and butane in Argentina and internationally. The Other Services segment offers midstream services, including natural gas treatment, separation, and removal of impurities from the natural gas stream, as well as natural gas compression. It also provides services related to pipeline and compression plant construction, operation, and maintenance; and generates steam for electricity production. The Telecommunications segment provides telecommunication services with a network that includes a microwave digital network with synchronous digital hierarchy technology and a dark fiber optic network. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of CompaÃ±Ã­a de Inversiones de EnergÃ­a S.A.

About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced and flow back water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers and transports it to refineries or for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Liquids Logistics segment conducts supply operations for natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products and biodiesel to a range of commercial, retail and industrial customers across the United States and Canada. The Corporate & Other segment include corporate expenses that are not allocated to the reportable segments. The company was founded in 1940

