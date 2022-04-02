Andrew R. Mcdonald Sells 2,061 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CWK opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 12,413,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after purchasing an additional 594,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,390,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,844,000 after purchasing an additional 482,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,996,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,515 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,740,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CWK shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.