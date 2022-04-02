Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $199,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 390.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 69,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 20.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

