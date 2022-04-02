Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,218 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 58,605 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

