Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AM. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,614,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after buying an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 425,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.88.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.