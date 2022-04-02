Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Increased to $541.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $477.00 to $541.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $492.05.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $499.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $349.05 and a fifty-two week high of $505.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.52 and a 200-day moving average of $434.58.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,341,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

