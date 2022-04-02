Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $103.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $109.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

