Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $103.58 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.32.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,677 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $4,779,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,873.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49,784 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

