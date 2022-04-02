Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Update

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 570,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 921,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,576,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 587,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

