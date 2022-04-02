Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $106.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.33. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 62.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $646,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 199,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 45.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

