Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON ARBB traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, hitting GBX 940 ($12.31). 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,995. The company has a market cap of £141.22 million and a P/E ratio of 20.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 924.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 887.59. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 799.98 ($10.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.59).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

