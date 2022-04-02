ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. ArcBest reported sales of $829.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,679,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 146,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,823,000 after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ARCB opened at $75.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

