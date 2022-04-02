Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARQT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
