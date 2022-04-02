Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,471,000 after buying an additional 117,938 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after buying an additional 652,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 81,093 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,809,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARQT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

