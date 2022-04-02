Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $258.82 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $258.82 million and $22.09 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00214614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00033662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.32 or 0.00421735 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture. The security of the whole network is provided by the parent Ardor chain while the interoperable child chains have all the rich functionality. This elegant design and access to hybrid user permissioning capabilities are the key to the flexibility necessary for a variety of use cases and opens the door towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Not only that – Ardor is created with scalability in mind and solves many existing industry problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for easily customizable-yet-compatible blockchain solutions. Where did Ardor come from? Ardor is being developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016. The company started upgrading Nxt blockchain system and created Ardor to provide a platform for facilitated and accelerated transactions. The platform obtained a good reputation among users, analysts, investors, and experts. Ardor’s mission is to form a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform facilitating different concepts implementation. Jelurida worked on creating ways to allow each third-party developer to make his own projects. The platform’s authors presented a smart contract technology that is completely different from Ethereum although some parallels are made between them. What are the advantages of Ardor? All child chains have their own native tokens, used as a unit of value and forpaying transaction fees, and a variety of ready to use features;Scalability is achieved by pruning of the unnecessary child chain data once theyare included in the permissionless Ardor parent chain, preventing the "bloat" ofthe network;All child chains are connected and share the same source code, ensuringecosystem interoperability that allows child chain token trading to one another ina fully decentralized way and transactions on one child chain to access data orentities on another.”

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

