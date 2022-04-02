Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.81. Ares Management posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.04. 471,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 115.09%.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.