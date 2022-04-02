Ares Protocol (ARES) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $546,946.00

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $546,946.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00049948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.12 or 0.07504123 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,198.89 or 0.99876226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.