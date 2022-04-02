ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,235 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. 3,163,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

