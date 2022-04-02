ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 767 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,133 shares in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of AB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.83. 256,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,093. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 132.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

AllianceBernstein Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.