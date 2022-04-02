ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $173.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,515. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.78.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.