ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 239 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.12. 198,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,252. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.13. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $138.25 and a one year high of $164.17.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

