ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 20,923 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,923 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $80.18. 496,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,454. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.58 and a one year high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

