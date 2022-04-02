ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,030. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $137.56 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.44.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.