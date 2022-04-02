ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 142.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 62,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

