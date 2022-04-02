ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $405,461,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.59 on Friday, reaching $226.36. 6,559,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.31. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

