ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications stock traded up $16.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $561.68. 1,159,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

