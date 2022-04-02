ARGI Investment Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,084.59. 18,087,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,945,406. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 221.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $900.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $955.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

