ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.29. 23,182,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,512,895. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

